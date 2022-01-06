STRIKER Jordan Greenidge has left Newport County AFC halfway through a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old signed a contract in August after impressing on trial in pre-season.

The forward scored against Undy and Chippenham before taking on Cardiff City, who were then coached by current Exiles boss James Rowberry.

Greenidge, who started his career with Stoke City, was brought in because of his potential with a view to him playing predominantly for the development team.

The physical striker made his senior debut when leading the line in the shock League Cup win at Ipswich and then came off the bench in the defeat to Mansfield in what turned out to be his only League Two outing for the Exiles.

STRIKE: Jordan Greenidge's only County goal came against Arsenal U23s in the EFL Trophy

Greenidge came off the bench in the 8-0 loss to Premier League Southampton in the League Cup and then played in the EFL Trophy defeats to Arsenal U23s, scoring his only County goal with a smart finish, and Swindon.

Manager James Rowberry has gone with a strike partnership of League Two top scorer Dom Telford and Courtney Baker-Richardson, backed up by Lewis Collins, on-loan Fulham prospect Timmy Abraham and Alex Fisher, who provides the physical option up front.

That has led to Greenidge following midfielders Christopher Missilou and Ed Upson through the exit as boss Rowberry makes room in his bloated squad for some recruits.

“We thank Jordan for his efforts at the club and wish him well for the future,” read a County statement that said the departure was by mutual consent.