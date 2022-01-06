A NEWPORT councillor has admitted kerb crawling in the city.

Chris Evans, 56, pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute on Commercial Road in Pill on May 25.

The independent councillor, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, admitted the offence at the city’s magistrates’ court this morning.

Evans’ lawyer Rod Young said his client had described his actions as a “moment of madness”.

The court heard how the defendant has lost his job as an advertising manager with Argus publisher Newsquest and expects his career as a Newport councillor to be over.

Magistrates heard how the councillor was caught with the prostitute in his car near the Asda store in Pill on the night of May 22, 2021.

Natasha Roberts, prosecuting, said a policeman was chasing another man suspected of a crime through West Market Street when he found the pair.

The officer recognised Evans through the defendant’s work as a city councillor.

Mr Young, mitigating, said: “He has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

“It was a moment of madness is how he has described it.

“The defendant is a respected member of the community.

“He has helped prostitutes and the homeless in the Pill area which ironically is how he was known to the officer.”

Mr Young added: “He concedes her services were discussed but there was no sexual relations between them and no money changed hands.

"If he were not a well-known face, he wouldn’t be here today.

“If he had gone through with it, we will never know.

“He has lost his job as a senior advertising manager with Newsquest and is resigned to losing his position as a councillor.”

His solicitor told how Evans had received the support of many who had left messages on his Facebook account.

Mr Young continued: “I could have produced 100 references.

“Unfortunately the law is the law and he has to suffer the consequences.

“He lost his job around two months ago and is claiming Universal Credit.