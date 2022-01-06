CARDIFF have signed a third Welsh international for next season after agreeing a deal with Scarlets full-back Liam Williams.

The Lions back will arrive at the Arms Park for 2022/23 along with back rower Taulupe Faletau and Thomas Young, who are heading to the capital from Bath and Wasps respectively.

Williams started his career at the Scarlets and returned to Llanelli in 2020 after a spell with Saracens, where he won the English and European titles.

However, the second stint has been hindered by injuries and, after being limited to just four appearances in two years, he is relishing a fresh start.

"I'm really excited to link up with Cardiff in the summer, but remain very grateful to the Scarlets, who have given me so many opportunities in the game and I'm fully committed to them for the rest of the season," he said.

"I have lots of fond memories there but, at this stage of my career, I feel I need a change of scenery and environment to ensure I can stay at the top of my game.

SWITCH: Liam Williams is leaving the Scarlets for Cardiff

"Cardiff have really impressed me recently and it feels like they are building something special.

"I have a lot of good friends there from the Wales squad and they cannot talk highly enough of the environment and Dai Young has convinced me that Cardiff is the best place for me to further my career.

"They have an enormous amount of talent in the squad, complimented by some really exciting young players, and the competition for places will be fierce, but I am looking forward to playing my part and I am excited to see what we can achieve."

Williams will replace former Dragons wing/full-back Hallam Amos, who is retiring at the end of the season to start his medical career.

"We are all excited to have signed Liam and look forward to welcoming him to Cardiff next season," said Cardiff director of rugby Young.

"We knew we had an opening at full-back and Liam's talent and consistency is abundant for all to see.

"He has been one of the best full-backs in the world for a number of years and brings quality on both sides of the ball with his attacking ability, kicking game, positioning and bravery.

"He adds further strength and experience to our squad and will not only strengthen us on the pitch but will be a key role model and leader for the young talent coming through in the back three.

"It is important we have strength and depth across the board and we will continue to add quality to our squad when available."

Williams is part of Wales boss Wayne Pivac's elite 38 so the Welsh Rugby Union will pay 80 per cent of his wages.

The Scarlets currently have Wales internationals Leigh Halfpenny and Johnny McNicholl in their squad and need to have a better balance between Test stars and those that are with them throughout the season.