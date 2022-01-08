THE International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales will welcome fans of pop culture for the first time as Comic Con Wales 2022 comes to Newport.

Organisers Monopoly Events have scheduled their first Welsh event for August 6 and 7.

Tickets are on sale already.

The ICC Wales is the largest indoor arena in Wales, and one of the largest arenas in the United Kingdom.

What's more, 90s kids will be excited to learnt that in attendance will be none other than Sabrina the Teenage Witch herself Melissa Joan Hart.

There, as yet, has been no confirmation of an appearance from her cat Salem.

Also scheduled to appear are Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois, Teen Wolf) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, Scream).

Comic Con Wales is a place where fans of pop culture, films, tv, comic books, and more, can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them and get autographs.

There will no doubt be numerous costumes and props on show during the even as well as trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork.

There are also props and set displays from many franchises which fans can enjoy having photographs taken at, and many attractions such as video gaming.

Schedules are available approximately two weeks before the event and will be emailed to every customer who has purchased a ticket.

For more, and to be a ticket, head to comicconventionwales.co.uk