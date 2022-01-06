THE Dragons Under-18s will have a hit out against their Bristol counterparts on Saturday to tune up for the Regional Age Grade Championship.
The region’s young guns will lock horns with the Bears at North Bristol RFC (kick-off 11am) before the league campaign starts against the Ospreys at the end of the month.
The Dragons have named a 42-strong squad for the competition against their regional rivals, when they will attempt to follow the title-winning class of 2019 who were skippered by now Wales international Ben Carter.
The Dragons start against the Ospreys in Ystrad Mynach on January 26 before heading to Colwyn Bay to face RGC on January 30.
They entertain the Scarlets on February 9 before finishing against Cardiff at the Arms Park on February 16.
The Dragons won three of four games last summer when they doubled the Scarlets and beat the Cardiff.
Dragons Rugby under-18s: Aiden Boschoff (Monmouth), Alex Uwimana (NSHOB), Aneurin Jenkins (NHSOB), Barney Thomas Hewartson (Monmouth), Cam Davies (Merthyr), Charlie Birch (Tredegar), Charlie Harkins (NHSOB), Conall Couch (Caerleon), Connor Lewis (Coleg Gwent), Dan Wall (NHSOB), Evan Davies, (Coleg Gwent), Ethan Evans (Coleg Gwent), Evan Minto (St Albans), Freddy Harding (Monmouth), Gethyn Cannon (NHSOB), Harri Ackerman (Coleg Gwent), Huw Anderson(Coleg Gwent), Ioan Duggan (Cwm Rhymni), Jack Woods (Newbridge), Jake Wieneski (Coleg Gwent), Jordan Morris (NHSOB), Kallum Rosser (Hartpury), Kobi Rees (Coleg Gwent), Leo Quigley (Clifton), Lewis Robey (Coleg Gwent), Matty Cotton (Coleg Gwent), Morgan Williams (Coleg Gwent), Nick Thomas (Hartpury), Oli Woodman (Caldicot), Oscar Watkins (Monmouth), Owen Osmond (NHSOB), Sam Berry (Coleg Gwent), Shay Lewis (Monmouth), Sonny Greenman (Hartpury), Taran Moa (Llandovery), Tom Horan (Monmouth), Tomoya Adachi (Clifton), Tye Davies (Hartpury), Walker Price (Coleg Gwent), Will Gregory (NHSOB), Will Rees (Seaford), Zak Roberts (NHSOB).
