HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the twelve days of Christmas.

The following cases are for the period from December 25, 2021 until January, 5.

Kerrie-Lyn Pusey

Pusey was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 29.

The 41-year-old, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, was clocked travelling at 88mph on a 70mph section of the A465 at Neath/Port Talbot.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on May 31, 2021.

She was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

She was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

 

Brock Howarth

Howarth was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 31.

The 35-year-old, of Greensway, Abertysswg, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph section of White Rose Way in New Tredegar.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on June 21, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

 

Gary Johnston

Johnston was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 31.

The 42-year-old, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, was clocked travelling at 43mph on a 30mph section of Risca Road in Rogerstone.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on June 25, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

 

Izabela Jablonska

Jablonska was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 31.

The 53-year-old, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph section of Merthyr Road in Whitchurch.

She was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on June 25, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.