THE amount of 999 calls for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area were higher this year for the festive period compared to last year.

There were 3,221 calls to 999 in Gwent between December 23, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

This is compared to 2,909 calls over the same period in December 2020 and January 2021.

December 27, 2021 had a particularly high rate of calls as there were 310 on that day alone, though New Year's Day was also high with 307.

The busiest day of the festive period in 2020 was December 28, with there being 267 calls to 999.

Newport followed the same trend as Gwent overall, with there being more calls to 999 this most recent festive period compared to the last.

There were 860 calls to 999 in Newport between December 23, 2021 and January 3 2022.

The busiest days were Christmas Eve and December 23, with there being 92 and 89 calls on those days respectively.

Christmas Day was very quiet in comparison, with there being 52 calls to 999.

On average, there was almost 72 calls a day in Newport.

During the festive period in 2020/21 there were 743 calls to 999 in Newport.

Curiously, there were more calls to 999 on Christmas Day in 2020, with there being 55 on that day.

However, there was around 62 calls to 999 on average - about 10 calls a day fewer than in the 2021/22 festive period.

The Welsh ambulance Service said that the increase in calls was seen across Wales and said it was likely due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Sonia Thompson, assistant director of operations (Emergency Medical Services) for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We experienced slightly higher call volumes this festive period compared to that of the previous year.

"Increased call volume relating to Coronavirus across our 999 and 111 services was recorded, which correlates with the rapid rise in community transmission of the Omicron variant across Wales as it becomes the dominant strain of the virus.

"We would urge people to remain vigilant to the threat of Coronavirus and ensure they have received their primary and booster jabs as well as following all government guidelines to help reduce the pressure on health services in Wales."