NONE of Wales’ six newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 were recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area still stands at 1,145 and Wales’ total rises to 6,605 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 9,213 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 1,471 were in the Gwent region.

506 of these cases were recorded in Caerphilly.

Newport recorded 408, Torfaen 496, Blaenau Gwent 195 and Monmouthshire 139.

READ MORE:

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

Anglesey - 133

Blaenau Gwent - 195

Bridgend – 487

Caerphilly – 506

Cardiff – 986

Carmarthenshire – 552

Ceredigion - 139

Conwy - 344

Denbighshire - 248

Flintshire - 319

Gwynedd - 193

Merthyr Tydfil - 161

Monmouthshire - 139

Neath Port Talbot - 485

Newport – 408

Pembrokeshire - 285

Powys - 298

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 708

Swansea – 888

Torfaen - 223

Vale of Glamorgan – 242

Wrexham - 318

Unknown location - 43

Resident outside Wales – 913