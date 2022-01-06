NONE of Wales’ six newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 were recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area still stands at 1,145 and Wales’ total rises to 6,605 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 9,213 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 1,471 were in the Gwent region.
506 of these cases were recorded in Caerphilly.
Newport recorded 408, Torfaen 496, Blaenau Gwent 195 and Monmouthshire 139.
READ MORE:
- Newport mum's cleaning hack videos a hit on TikTok
- Playing Wales' Six Nations ties in England 'disappointing'
- Man rescued from Newport reen after his dog raises alarm
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
Anglesey - 133
Blaenau Gwent - 195
Bridgend – 487
Caerphilly – 506
Cardiff – 986
Carmarthenshire – 552
Ceredigion - 139
Conwy - 344
Denbighshire - 248
Flintshire - 319
Gwynedd - 193
Merthyr Tydfil - 161
Monmouthshire - 139
Neath Port Talbot - 485
Newport – 408
Pembrokeshire - 285
Powys - 298
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 708
Swansea – 888
Torfaen - 223
Vale of Glamorgan – 242
Wrexham - 318
Unknown location - 43
Resident outside Wales – 913
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment