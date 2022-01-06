CCTV footage has caputured the moment a man set off a firework inside a car on an Undy street before fleeing the scene.
The car, belonging to Kris Gribble, had windows smashed but the explosive left the vehicle before any more damage was done.
The incident occurred outside Mr Gribble's house, on Quarry Rise, at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, January 4.
"He smashed my window in and then attempted to blow my car up with a firework," Mr Gribble said.
"Luckily it flew straight back out of the window."
The first video shows the man approaching Mr Gribble's car.
This next video shows him fleeing the scene, shortly before a bright flash and the explosion of the firework on the street.
The noise was such that it was heard all over Undy and even as far as Magor and Caerwent.
There were rumours it may have been the military carrying out exercises.
However, Gwent Police have confirmed that they are looking into the incident.
A spokesperson said: “We received a report of criminal damage in Quarry Rise, Undy at around 1.15am on Wednesday, January 5, after a car window was allegedly smashed with a rock by an unknown person at some point after 11.45pm on Tuesday, January 4.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200004079.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.