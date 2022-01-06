A TEENAGE drug dealer will spend more time behind bars after being convicted of further offences.

Luke Montgomery is already serving a three-year custodial sentence for drugs and driving offences he committed in July last year.

But today (Thursday) at Cardiff Crown Court, he appeared before a judge to be sentenced for other drugs crimes that he had committed a month earlier, in June 2021.

The court heard that on June 12, Gwent Police officers in a marked car spotted Montgomery, then aged 18, near the Esso garage in Chepstow Road, Newport, carrying two petrol cans.

Seeing the police, Montgomery dropped the petrol cans and ran away. Two officers gave chase, and a member of the public told them their target had "thrown something away", said Andrew Kendall, prosecuting.

The officers recovered a black "man bag" containing £302.91 in cash and what appeared to be various drugs.

Those substances were analysed and revealed to be 10.7g of the Class-A drug heroin, separated into plastic wraps and worth a total of £450-550; some 4.05g of the Class-A drug crack cocaine, split into 40 plastic wraps each worth £10; and a quantity of cannabis valued at around £40.

Montgomery was arrested on July 29 for other matters, and while he was in custody the police then arrested him for the offences of June 12.

The defendant admitted, at a previous court appearance, two charges of possession with intent to supply a Class-A drug, and one charge of possessing a Class-B drug in relation to the June 12 incident.

MORE COURT & CRIME:

Gareth Williams, defending, said Montgomery – now 19 – is a "very young person" who is "in custody for the first time". The defendant "seems to be doing well" and is "keeping his head down" at HMP Parc, where he has been taking educational courses.

Judge Michael Fitton, who passed the original three-year sentence against Montgomery in October, told the defendant today that if he had "known at the time [of that first sentencing hearing] about all the other matters, I would have looked at you in a slightly different way".

For the June 12 Class-A drug offences, the judge sentenced Montgomery, of Brake Crescent, Newport, to a further 10 months in prison, telling the defendant he would "make good the balance" between the two sentencing hearings.

No separate penalty was imposed for the cannabis possession charge. Montgomery must also pay a £190 victim surcharge within three months of his release.