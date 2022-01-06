AN historic ‘stranger rape’ has been solved more than 40 years after it happened – with the perpetrator pleading guilty.
67-year-old Roland Long today pleaded guilty to the rape which happened in Roath, Cardiff in August 1980.
The plea came after specialists re-examined the victim’s clothing in 2019 after advances in DNA testing and they found Long was a match to the DNA.
He was arrested on September 15, 2020 and charged in Bristol on August 3, 2021.
Detective inspector Patrick Catto, former head of the South Wales Police specialist crime review, said: “We remain committed to investigating undetected serious crimes and often re-look at cases as forensic science develops.
“Today’s plea shows how this commitment can bring results for victims and bring perpetrators to justice.
“Help and support is available for all victims of sexual violence, and I would encourage any victims, no matter how long ago the offence was perpetrated, to come forward.”
Long will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on February 18 for sentencing.
Operation Dudley – the name of the unit’s operation for researching serious sexual offences across South Wales – began in 2019 and has been recognised nationally. It has also pioneered cold case investigative techniques.
