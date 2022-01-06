The Royal Mint has unveiled a new commemorative portrait of Her Majesty The Queen as part of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection along with the first collectable UK 50p to celebrate the Royal event.

To mark 70 years on the throne, a special obverse design by John Bergdahl depicts The Queen on horseback and will be struck on the ‘heads’ side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown.

Representing Her Majesty’s fondness of nature, the design is reminiscent of the equestrian designs for the 1953 Coronation and 2002 Jubilee crown pieces and has been personally approved by The Queen.

The collectable 50p baring the new obverse design – and featuring the number 70 along with The Queen’s cypher designed by Osborne Ross on the opposite side – will be available today from £7 at The Royal Mint.

(The Royal Mint)

As part of the Royal celebrations, The Royal Mint will be gifting 7000 coins to children who complete the special Jubilee edition of The Queen’s Green Canopy RFS Junior Forester Award.

This aims to inspire young people to learn about the benefit of trees and assist in woodland management.

Junior foresters from Saltford C of E Primary School in Bristol joined in the launch of the new Platinum Jubilee 50p, showcasing the enduring memento of the occasion in the palm of their hands that will be cherished for generations.

The Royal Mint’s Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin Clare Maclennan said: “The Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion and one that is particularly special for The Royal Mint, as the original maker of British Coins for 1,100 years.

“In celebration of this landmark event, the official Platinum Jubilee collection, including the new 50p and traditional £5 crown, features a unique commemorative design on both sides of the coin. Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations.

“From today, the Platinum Jubilee 50p is available from £7, commemorating a remarkable 70 years on the throne. We are also working closely with The Queen’s Green Canopy RFS Junior Forester Award to gift 7,000 coins to children showing their support for the environmental initiative close to The Queen’s heart; and marking the moment with their own piece of history on UK coin.”

The new Platinum Jubilee 50p which will be gifted to 7,000 children completing the QGC Forestry Award. (The Royal Mint) Ltd

Royal Mint Museum Historian Chris Barker added: “The Queen’s legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign, with The Royal Mint striking five definitive portraits of Her Majesty on official UK coin and celebrating previous Jubilees.

“The 1977 Silver Jubilee crown was the first major UK commemorative coin produced at The Royal Mint’s Llantrisant home, after the minting in London ceased in 1975. Roughly thirty-seven million coins were produced at that time, and thousands were gifted to children across the UK as a memento of the occasion. Today’s launch marks another significant milestone, and The Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations.”

Dan Rex, CEO, The Queen's Green Canopy, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is honoured to accept this generous and unique gift from The Royal Mint which will be awarded to children from across the nation who complete the special QGC Jubilee Edition of the RFS Junior Forester Award. As the future custodians of the UK’s green spaces, forests and woodlands, this historic coin, which celebrates Her Majesty’s fondness for nature, is a fitting memento for young people participating in The Queen’s Green Canopy – a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

