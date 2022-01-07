THE coronavirus pandemic remains an ever-changing scenario and, with that in mind, we have put together a round-up of the restrictions as they stand in Wales.

The most recent update came on January 6.

If you get a positive rapid lateral flow test result, most people will now not need to take a PCR test to confirm the result.

However, you must self-isolate immediately if you get a positive rapid lateral flow test result.

As of New Year's Eve, if you have tested positive for Covid, you can leave self-isolation after seven full days.

Other restrictions currently in place in Wales:

  • up to 50 outdoor and 30 indoor spectators can attend community sports events
  • two-metre social distancing required in offices and all public premises
  • a maximum of six people can meet in public premises
  • licenced premises need to take additional reasonable measures to protect customers and staff
  • a maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people at outdoor events
  • people attending weddings or civil partnership receptions or wakes should take a lateral flow test before attending
  • nightclubs remain closed