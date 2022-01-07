THE coronavirus pandemic remains an ever-changing scenario and, with that in mind, we have put together a round-up of the restrictions as they stand in Wales.
The most recent update came on January 6.
If you get a positive rapid lateral flow test result, most people will now not need to take a PCR test to confirm the result.
However, you must self-isolate immediately if you get a positive rapid lateral flow test result.
As of New Year's Eve, if you have tested positive for Covid, you can leave self-isolation after seven full days.
Other restrictions currently in place in Wales:
- up to 50 outdoor and 30 indoor spectators can attend community sports events
- two-metre social distancing required in offices and all public premises
- a maximum of six people can meet in public premises
- licenced premises need to take additional reasonable measures to protect customers and staff
- a maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people at outdoor events
- people attending weddings or civil partnership receptions or wakes should take a lateral flow test before attending
- nightclubs remain closed
