A MAN who assaulted two police constables and spat blood in one officer's face has been jailed for two years.

Richard Nathan Davies, 45, was in breach of an indefinite restraining order when officers were called to an address in Pontllanfraith last August. There, they found him "half asleep" on the sofa and the home's occupant "visibly distressed".

When the officers attempted to speak to Davies, he became "immediately confrontational" and "squared up" to them, said Emma Harris, prosecuting.

The hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday was told one of the officers had to push Davies away, and the defendant then "lunged" at the police. The struggle continued on the floor, and Davies "swung" his hand and hit one of the officers in the jaw.

The defendant, who had been "struck" during the confrontation, then moved the other officer's mask and "spat blood" in their face, as well as injuring the officer's hand. He was arrested, and during a police interview he said he was "very sorry for assaulting the officers", Ms Harris said, adding that Davies said he had been drinking at the time of the incident.

MORE COURT & CRIME:

Then, in November and December last year, Davies breached his restraining order three more times by sending messages to another victim. On December 20, police again attended the same address in Pontllanfraith, where once again they found Davies on the sofa. He was again arrested, and during a police interview he admitted the breaches and "indicated he had been drinking", Ms Harris said.

The court was told Davies had 20 previous convictions for 45 offences, including 13 breaches of a restraining order.

Sophie Keegan, defending, said Davies was "in some sense alcohol dependent" and wanted to express "how sorry he is to all those who have been affected by his behaviour".

She added: "He is trying to make steps to sort this out and make positive changes."

Davies has been in contact with alcohol misuse organisations and shows remorse, taking "full responsibility for his actions" and describing his own behaviour as "disgusting", she told the court. He has also been in touch with one of the police officers to apologise for the August incident.

The defendant pleaded guilty at a previous court appearance to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, and one breach of a restraining order, covering the August incident; as well as three further breaches of a restraining order, covering the November and December offences.

The judge, Timothy Petts, told Davies that "spitting in someone's face, whatever the reason, is a particularly vile thing to do". He noted the defendant's "history of poor compliance with court orders" and said Davies had shown "little regard" for the restraining order made against him.

"It's clear to me that only immediate custody will do," the judge said, sentencing Davies tol a total of 24 months in prison. The indefinite restraining order against him remains in force.