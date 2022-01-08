A CWMBRAN woman wants to lead other young people into using their platform for good – after winning a place in a beauty pageant final.

Laurie Powell, 21, is a finalist in the Miss Wales 2022 pageant – on her first foray into pageantry. “I did not expect to be chosen,” said Miss Powell, who works as a hairdresser.

“I’ve never done any pageants before. When I was in school, there were a couple of people I knew doing Miss Wales and I thought I’d love to do something like it but I didn’t know what people would think and if it was for me.”

Miss Powell decided after the turmoil of the pandemic that she was going to go for it. “After the whole covid pandemic, I wanted to do something for myself and went for it and I’ve got to the final!”

She is hoping to use the platform that is given to Miss Wales finalists to inspire the younger generation to do things for good, as well as supporting charities.

“We will raise money for Beauty with a Purpose which is Miss Wales’ charity, but we can also work with charities of our own choice. I’m currently talking to a few charities and I would love to support charities helping victims of sexual abuse and violence.

“I want to use my platform to bring good to people. There are so many things the younger generation could do to bring awareness to different things and I want to show that and I want to bring this to the front.”

Miss Wales 2022 grand final will be held on Sunday, May 8. More information relating to voting will be released soon.

The 2021 winner was Olivia Harris from Magor.