A 29-YEAR-OLD man is wanted following reports of criminal damage.

Gwent Police have appealed for information to help find David Samuel, 29, from Caldicot.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101, or you can send officers a direct message on Gwent Police’s Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting 2100355547. 

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 