A NEWPORT man has spoken about how his sight ‘disappeared overnight.’

Lewis Christensen, 28, works as an administrative assistant and has been blind in one eye for six years after a sudden sight loss.

Mr Christensen said: “When I was 15, I started to develop an auto-immune disease called uveitis. It lay dormant in me but somehow activated, and six years ago I went blind overnight in my left eye. It was terrifying.

“I came home from work with a headache and went to sleep. When I woke, I felt strange, like my eyes would not open properly. I looked in the mirror and realised I could no longer see through my left eye.”

He also struggles with depth perception in his right eye and is now developing tunnel vision. “It has been a difficult time, but I have to keep moving forward. I use a long cane to get around, and that’s great but a guide dog would be a real companion and give me so much more emotionally.”

Mr Christensen is currently on the waiting list for a guide dog. “I love dogs and we had several in my family,” he said. “I’ve been on the waiting list for five months, but I understand it will take time, and I’d be grateful for whatever dog comes up.”

Mr Christensen is aiming to raise funds for Guide Dogs by walking 100 miles around Beechwood Park by the end of January. He will be accompanied by his future mother-in-law Susan Taylor. “Sue’s definitely fitter than me,” he said.

You can support the fundraiser here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-taylor78?utm_source=sms&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=susan-taylor78&utm_campaign=pfp-sms&utm_term=10e3b183490e42d29f22bd747efeb18bb

What is uveitis?

Uveitis is a condition that causes inflammation of the middle layer of the eye. It is most commonly caused by issues with the immune system and according to the NHS it is unknown why the immune system becomes overactive in the eye.

It can also be caused by injury but this is less common. The condition affects around 2-5 people per 10,000 in the UK each year. It is more common in those aged between 20-59 but can affect children.

Symptoms of uveitis include:

eye pain – usually a dull ache in or around your eye, which may be worse when focusing

eye redness

sensitivity to light (photophobia)

blurred or cloudy vision

small shapes moving across your field of vision (floaters)

loss of the ability to see objects at the side of your field of vision (peripheral vision)

Anyone with any symptoms are advised to contact their GP as soon as possible.