M&S has given us the extra jolt of caffeine we need to get through January with its exclusive scheme.

The supermarket has launched a coffee rewards scheme - exclusively for Sparks customers in Scotland and Wales.

The digital rewards scheme is available on the M&S app as part of the exciting trial before it is extended across all of its stores in the UK.

Whether you go into a frenzy for a Flat White or you are crazy about cappuccinos, all barista-made hot drinks are included in the offer.

Barista- made coffee. Credit: Canva

Sparks customers can also rest easy knowing that their coffee is fairtrade and their milk is RSPCA assured.

You can collect stamps for more than just coffee too, earn a free hot drink with every delicious sip including its fully loaded Hot Chocolate or a limited-edition Oat and Honey Latte.

You can even upgrade your coffee blend to Single Origin Colombian for just 20p and the soya and oat dairy alternatives are free.

Save yourself a few extra pennies this January, since all barista-made drinks start at £2 each.

“We’re incredibly excited that the new Sparks Coffee Rewards is launching in Wales this week and look forward to introducing it to customers, " says Allison Jenkins, South Wales M&S Regional Manager.

Ms Jenkins added: "Sparks Coffee Rewards is the first Sparks reward focused on M&S Café customers, rewarding them for every hot drink purchase made, which feels like a real step forward for M&S and our Cafes.”

How to access the M&S coffee reward scheme (and get your free hot drink)

M&S hot drink menu included in reward scheme. Credit: M&S

If you're in need of a caffeine fix then look no further because M&S's digital reward scheme couldn't be easier to use.

Download the M&S app and log in to Sparks.

You can then scan the QR code when you go to an M&S Café to add 'Sparks Coffee Rewards' to your Sparks hub

Collect stamps every time you buy a barista made drink at the M&S Café

Once you've collected six stamps, you can pick up your free hot drink reward in the Sparks hub.

You can download the Sparks M&S app here.