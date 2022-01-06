M&S has given us the extra jolt of caffeine we need to get through January with its exclusive scheme.
The supermarket has launched a coffee rewards scheme - exclusively for Sparks customers in Scotland and Wales.
The digital rewards scheme is available on the M&S app as part of the exciting trial before it is extended across all of its stores in the UK.
Whether you go into a frenzy for a Flat White or you are crazy about cappuccinos, all barista-made hot drinks are included in the offer.
Sparks customers can also rest easy knowing that their coffee is fairtrade and their milk is RSPCA assured.
You can collect stamps for more than just coffee too, earn a free hot drink with every delicious sip including its fully loaded Hot Chocolate or a limited-edition Oat and Honey Latte.
You can even upgrade your coffee blend to Single Origin Colombian for just 20p and the soya and oat dairy alternatives are free.
Save yourself a few extra pennies this January, since all barista-made drinks start at £2 each.
“We’re incredibly excited that the new Sparks Coffee Rewards is launching in Wales this week and look forward to introducing it to customers, " says Allison Jenkins, South Wales M&S Regional Manager.
Ms Jenkins added: "Sparks Coffee Rewards is the first Sparks reward focused on M&S Café customers, rewarding them for every hot drink purchase made, which feels like a real step forward for M&S and our Cafes.”
How to access the M&S coffee reward scheme (and get your free hot drink)
If you're in need of a caffeine fix then look no further because M&S's digital reward scheme couldn't be easier to use.
- Download the M&S app and log in to Sparks.
- You can then scan the QR code when you go to an M&S Café to add 'Sparks Coffee Rewards' to your Sparks hub
- Collect stamps every time you buy a barista made drink at the M&S Café
- Once you've collected six stamps, you can pick up your free hot drink reward in the Sparks hub.
You can download the Sparks M&S app here.
