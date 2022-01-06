Defacto has just given us the best excuse to upgrade our wardrobes for 2022 - a staggering up to 50% off.

The fashion retailer has slashed its prices across its men's, women's and activewear ranges and we have our debit cards at the ready.

Whether you're looking for some gym gear to motivate you towards the treadmill or you want to manifest your 2022 goals in style, we've got you covered.

We've rounded up some of our favourites from its winter sale so you don't have to go far to find a bargain.

Defacto Winter Sale

Faux Shearling Long Coat

Faux Shearling Long Coat. Credit: Defacto

We might have a few wintery months ahead but that doesn't mean you can't look fabulous during them.

This faux shearling long coat means that you don't need to compromise fashion for your comfort in 2022.

Pick up the stunning coat for £46 and get 20% off your first order when you use the code GET20.

Basic Zippered Puffer Jacket

Green basic zippered puffer jacket. Credit: Defacto

We are obsessed with puffer jackets this winter and this green basic zippered coat looks like a winner.

You can also get 20% off this winter warmer when you use the code GET20 at the checkout on your first order.

It is available from Defacto for just £39 now.

V Neck Button Detailed Knitwear Cardigan

V Neck Button Detailed Knitwear Cardigan. Credit: Defacto

Whether you're looking for an extra layer for your winter walk or you want to stay cosy while working from home, we've got the cardigan for you.

This V-neck knitted cardie is effortlessly cosy, chic and is even available in a range of colours.

You can take one home for just £16 by adding it to your basket now.

Defacto deals on activewear

If you want to kick start 2022 in the right way, shopping the deals at Defacto's winter sale across its activewear range might just be the way to do it.

The shopping retailer is offering jaw-dropping discounts to inspire your Zoom workouts and lunchtime runs.

Here are some of the best deals it has on both men's and women's fitness fashion to help make 2022 your healthiest and happiest year yet.

Women's activewear

Women's active wear at Defacto. Credit: Defacto

Starting from the left, if the white elasticated mini shorts don't inspire you to go to the gym then nothing will.

The shorts have been reduced to £10 on Defacto's website and you can add them to your basket here.

Pair with the one-shoulder sports bra which is now available for £7.

Let your wild side out with this leopard print sports bra which is now £11 and these leggings to match for only £10.

It's important to feel safe and supported at the gym - and that includes your sports bra.

Try this big size strappy sports bra on for just £12.

Make the gym your jungle with these leopard print leggings for only £12 or hit your personal best in this long-sleeved print sweatshirt at £16.

Men's activewear

Men activewear range. Credit: Defacto

New year, new you might be a cliché we can get behind if it means new gym clothes.

We are obsessed with this slim-fit sports sweatshirt which will have you working out in style in 2022 and for only £29 too.

Brush off the January blues in these navy sports shorts at £16.

If your workout is taking you outside this winter, be prepared with this long-sleeved printed raincoat which could be yours for just £34.

This slim fit long sleeve zippered sports cardigan is ideal for that walk to the gym or that chilly 5-a-side game, add it to your basket for £13.

Shop the rest of the Defacto winter sale here.