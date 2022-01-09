A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with robbery.
Lucien Marshall, 19, of Holst Close, Newport, is accused or robbing Ijaz Ali of money and keys in the city.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the alleged offence is claimed to have taken place on April 11, 2021.
Marshall’s case was adjourned to Newport Crown Court on February 3.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
