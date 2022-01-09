TWO brothers have pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man and making threats.
Andrew Chamberlain, 57, and Richard Kevin Chamberlain, 55, both of Greenfield Terrace, Argoed, near Blackwood, denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on Michael Driscoll.
Andrew Chamberlain also pleaded not guilty to making threats to burn down a business and motor vehicles.
Richard Kevin Chamberlain denied making a threat to kill Mr Driscoll.
Newport Magistrates’ Court was told of how the alleged offences are said to have taken place in Argoed on March 30 2021.
The two defendants are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on February 3.
They were both granted conditional bail.
