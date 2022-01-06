NEWPORT County AFC will have a run of five Rodney Parade fixtures on the spin after rearranging the postponed clash with League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.
The pacesetters suffered a coronavirus outbreak that led to the Boxing Day clash in Newport being called off.
The fixture was set to be the first to be played behind closed doors under Welsh government restrictions for sporting events.
Promotion-chasing County will hope that the new St David's Day date of Tuesday, March 1 (kick-off 7.45pm) will attract a bumper crowd, if allowed, with tickets from the original date being valid.
Ticket holders that cannot make the midweek encounter can contact the club by emailing tickets@newport-county.co.uk.
The Exiles had to postpone their December 29 trip to Leyton Orient because of their own outbreak and will now travel to Brisbane Road on Tuesday, January 25 (kick-off 7.45pm).
The Orient game is between an away fixture at Scunthorpe and a home encounter with Barrow.
The rearranged Rovers clash makes it five Parade games on the spin starting with Oldham on February 12.
James Rowberry's men then host Mansfield and Tranmere before the Forest Green's midweek visit is followed by what is sure to be a raucous date with Bristol Rovers.
