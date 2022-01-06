NO FURTHER restrictions will be brought in in Wales following the latest review of Covid restrictions.

First minister Mark Drakeford has asked for people in Wales to “keep taking steps to protect each other” as he confirmed alert level two measures will stay in place following the latest review of regulations.

Cases of coronavirus have risen sharply across Wales, with 9,213 newly reported cases – and 1,471 in Gwent – in Thursday’s Public Health Wales update, and the Wales-wide rolling seven-day case rate – up to December 1 – now standing at 2,228.5 cases per 100,000 people.

“The Omicron wave means we are all facing a difficult month ahead of us,” said Mr Drakeford.

“We are already seeing extremely high case rates in communities and we must be prepared for cases to rise even higher, just as they have elsewhere in the UK.

“This variant may not be as severe as we had initially feared but the speed at which it is travelling and its infectiousness continue to be cause for concern.

“That makes it vital that we all take action to keep each other safe. The things which have helped to protect us all throughout the pandemic will continue to protect us now.

“This includes getting vaccinated and making your booster a priority, limiting the number of people you meet who you don’t live with, and taking a lateral flow test before going out and mixing with others.

“Together, we will keep each other safe and we will keep Wales safe.”

The current restrictions are:

A face covering must be worn in all indoor public places, including when not seated in a pub, café or restaurant.

No more than six people can meet in public premises (unless with a household of a larger number).

Work from home if possible.

Self-isolate for seven days if you test positive for Covid. People should take a lateral flow test on day six and day seven. If either test is positive they should remain in isolation until two negative lateral flow tests or after day 10, whichever is sooner.

Indoor organised events can have a maximum of 30 people, while outdoor events can have up to 50 people.

People are also being encouraged to follow guidance at home, including limiting the number of people they meet from other households, to test before going out, meeting people outdoors wherever possible and making sure indoor spaces are well ventilated.