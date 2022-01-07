A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JACK SAUNDERS, 19, of Glosters Parade, New Inn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on June 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

TAMMY ALISON THOMAS, 49, of Heol Maerdy, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

MICHAEL SWAN, aged 35, of Crescent Road, Risca, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

RICHARD LLEWELLYN, 54, of Domen Close, Briery Hill, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ION MUNTEANU, 37, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on April 30.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

RICHARD JOHN REES, 43, of Heolddu Road, Bargoed, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

DARREN ROBERT SMITH, 56, of George Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Gaer Road on May 17.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.