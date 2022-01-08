THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, dangerous driving, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Luke Jones

Rhys Mcauley

A drug dealing duo caught supplying heroin and crack cocaine were jailed for a combined total of seven years.

Luke Jones, and Rhys Mcauley, both aged 24, were locked up after admitting a number of trafficking offences.

Jones, of Newchurch Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Mcauley, of Bideford Road, Newport, admitted supplying heroin and crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

MORE NEWS: Everything we know so far about the Ryan O’Connor murder trial

Kyron Watkins

A prisoner was caught smuggling drugs into jail after swallowing two large wraps of cannabis.

Kyron Watkins, 21, from Cwmbran, was rumbled as he was being processed at Cardiff Prison.

He was being taken back to jail for breaking the terms of his licence after being released from custody.

Watkins was jailed for eight months.

READ MORE: Councillor admits soliciting prostitute in 'moment of madness'

Grant Cuthbert

Grant Cuthbert was jailed after he armed himself with an axe, a metal bar and screwdriver.

The defendant, 37, of Commercial Street, Newport, was found guilty in his absence of three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Cuthbert was jailed for six months.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile RAF veteran travelled 250 miles to have sex with 12-year-old girl

James Weaver

A driver who hadn’t passed his test and seemed to be under the influence of drink or drugs reached speeds of 100mph in residential streets during a high-speed police chase.

James Weaver, 20, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, drove a stolen Citroen C2 car on the wrong side of the road through Blaenau Gwent.

He sped through red lights and assaulted a police officer during his arrest.

Weaver was sentenced to 10 months in a young offenders' institution and was banned from driving for three years and five months.

Daniel Sheen

A thief who assaulted a shop worker during a crime spree is behind bars.

Daniel Sheen, 33, attacked Ellie Sarney while targeting Tesco and Spar stores in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

The defendant admitted 17 counts of shoplifting during a binge that saw him steal meat, chocolate, cheese and coffee worth hundreds of pounds.

He was jailed for 40 weeks and ordered to pay £518.81 in compensation and costs.