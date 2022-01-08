More than one in 25 people have tested positive for coronavirus in parts of Wales over the last week.
The area worst impacted by the virus in the last seven days has seen more than 4,000 cases per 100,000 people.
Between December 26 and January 1, Dunvant and Upper Killay, in Swansea, recoded 232 new Covid cases, giving it a Covid case rate of 4,129.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The next highest rates were found in Rhondda Cynon Taf, the local authority in Wales with the worst Covid rates.
Glyncoch & Ynysybwl has a Covid case rate of 3,963.1, and Abercynon has a rate of 3,789.3.
They are two of the six areas of Rhondda Cynon Taf that make the list of the ten worst Covid rates in Wales, according to MSOA data released by Public Health Wales.
Two areas of Blaenau Gwent and part of Merthyr Tydfil also make the list.
The worst Covid rates in Wales
These are the worst Covid case rates in Wales according to the latest MSOA (middle layer super output areas) data released by Public Health Wales.
The information covers the seven days from December 26 to January 1.
- Dunvant & Upper Killay, Swansea – 4,129.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Glyncoch & Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taf – 3,963.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Abercynon, Rhonnda Cynon Taf – 3,789.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Tredegar & Georgetown, Blaenau Gwent – 3,579.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Pontypridd East & Clifynydd, Rhondda Cynon Taf – 3,567.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Pentrebach & Mountain Hare, Merthyr Tydfil – 3,438.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Ystrad & Llwynypia, Rhondda Cynon Taf – 3,387.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Pontypridd West, Rhondda Cynon Taf – 3,374.5 cases per 100,000 people
- Tonypandy West & Clydach Vale, Rhondda Cynon Taf – 3,353.2 cases per 100,000 people
- Sirhowy, Blaenau Gwent – 3,321.1 cases per 100,000 people
