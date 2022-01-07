A CALDICOT man wanted in relation to criminal damage has been found.
Yesterday (January 6) Gwent Police appealed for information to help find 29-year-old David Samuel following reports of criminal damage.
He has now been found, as confirmed by Gwent Police.
David Samuel, 29, from #Caldicot, has now been located.— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) January 7, 2022
🤝 Thanks for sharing our appeal.
A spokesman for the force said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal. David Samuel, 29, from Caldicot has now been located.”
