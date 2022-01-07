NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry is targeting three January signings – and is close to completing deals for two of them.

The Exiles will have no new faces in the squad for tomorrow's League Two clash with Salford City at Rodney Parade.

They have already moved three players out – midfielders Christopher Missilou and Ed Upson plus striker Jordan Greenidge – but are yet to add to their roster.

That is set to change at the start of next week with Rowberry, in his first recruitment drive after being appointed in mid-October, reshaping his squad for a promotion challenge.

County currently have four loanees so have room in their matchday squad for another, while they are also in the market for permanent signings.

“I am hoping to get things tied up by next week. I hope that I have got two imminent that will come in soon while our third one would be later on in the window,” he said.

“Three is the target, if it ends up being two then so be it but three is my ideal number to bring in.

I've got two down the line but in football that could change quickly!

“I said from the start that we have got a big squad, something that I felt we could reduce. That is something that we have done and there will be more out along the way.

“That's something that I have pushed for and that gives us a chance to bring in two or three players to add a different dimension to us.”

RECRUITMENT: Newport County boss James Rowberry will strengthen his squad

Rowberry kept his cards close to his chest about what positions he is trying to sign.

He said: “I can't give too much away on that but I want to be able to cover all areas of the pitch, so that says enough about what we are trying to do!”

The manager said last week that he feared the financial cloud of playing games behind closed doors put County at a disadvantage to their English rivals but it is his call to cut players.

“It's my decision to trim the squad down. I have had no pressure from the board to do that and the club are in a very healthy position right now,” he said.

County have a large squad and there are set to be more outs in the coming weeks, while young talent will go out on loan to clubs down the English pyramid.

“We will see outs in terms of our development players going out on loan,” said Rowberry.

“It's important for them to get senior football and they will still train with us so that we can develop them individually along with their loan clubs.

Experienced striker Padraig Amond, barring any late drama, will remain at Exeter City for the second half of the campaign.

Rowberry spoke to the County legend before the first round of the FA Cup – the Exiles did not let the Irishman play while they were still in the competition – and last month.

He also aimed to communicate openly with Upson, who has left for League Two rivals Stevenage, and Missilou and Greenidge, who have been released to find new clubs.

OUT: Ed Upson has signed for Stevenage

“I was always open and honest with the players, when I spoke to the lads we had good conversations and left on good terms," said Rowberry.

“Sometimes it just doesn't work out in football. If I look at Ed's situation, it was an opportunity to move closer to home and his young family.

“That was something important to him; Ed hadn't played much but is a terrific human. I can't fault him for his efforts while he was here and I respect him for how he went about his business.

“Chris was done early in December and it was an opportunity for him to move on and us to eventually bring someone in while Jordan has moved on to pastures new.”