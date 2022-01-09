THESE are the latest outstanding warrants for arrest issued for people living in Gwent.
Fariq Rebar, 34, of Railway Terrace, Gilfach, Caerphilly, is accused of two offences.
Firstly, he is accused of assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.
Mr Rebar allegedly assaulted Kristian Reed in Caerphilly on July 9 2021.
He is also accused of driving a Ford Fiesta dangerously in Blackwood on the same day.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offences are punishable with imprisonment for people who are aged 18 years old or older.
- Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.
Gary John Williams, 34, of Bluebell View, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.
Mr Williams is accused of committing the offence in Caerphilly between October 17 2016 and November 30 2019.
As the offence can be punishable by imprisonment for people aged 18 and older, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
Ana Maria Miclescu, 34, of Morris Street, Newport is accused of fly-tipping.
Ms Miclescu allegedly deposited bags of househould waste in Soho Street in Newport on September 8 2021.
She is accused of not having permission to do this.
A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued as the offence can be punishable with jail time if the offender is over the age of 18.
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.