NEWPORT County AFC midfielder Finn Azaz’s wonderful match-winning strike has been nominated for League Two goal of the month – and is up against a cracker that the Exiles conceded.
Aston Villa loan star Azaz earned a 2-1 win against Port Vale at Rodney Parade on December 11 with a piece of individual genius.
The 21-year-old received Lewis Collins’ cross from the left, flicked the ball up and curled in an inch-perfect strike.
County have scored some superb goals this season but it is the pick of the bunch so far.
🦉 @OfficialOAFC's Davis Keillor-Dunn— Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) January 7, 2022
🟡🟤 @suttonunited's David Ajiboye
🟡⚫️ @NewportCounty's Finn Azaz
Who gets your vote for #SkyBetLeagueTwo Goal of the Month?#EFL pic.twitter.com/Z0I0GKLbr4
However, Azaz has stiff competition from Sutton United’s David Ajiboye and Oldham’s Keilor-Dunn for the December award.
Ajiboye put Sutton in front in the clash against County in Newport with a wonderful goal, slipping past four defenders before driving past Joe Day.
The livewire midfielder scored a terrific second before half-time but the Exiles fought back for a dramatic 3-2 win.
Keilor-Dunn’s was the pick of 10 goals in a 5-5 draw with leaders Forest Green Rovers at Boundary Park. He received the ball deep, was put under no pressure and slammed in an unstoppable 30-yarder.
Voting is open on the EFL’s League Two twitter account until Monday with the winner announced next Friday.
