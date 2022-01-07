NEWPORT County AFC midfielder Finn Azaz’s wonderful match-winning strike has been nominated for League Two goal of the month – and is up against a cracker that the Exiles conceded.

Aston Villa loan star Azaz earned a 2-1 win against Port Vale at Rodney Parade on December 11 with a piece of individual genius.

The 21-year-old received Lewis Collins’ cross from the left, flicked the ball up and curled in an inch-perfect strike.

County have scored some superb goals this season but it is the pick of the bunch so far.

However, Azaz has stiff competition from Sutton United’s David Ajiboye and Oldham’s Keilor-Dunn for the December award.

Ajiboye put Sutton in front in the clash against County in Newport with a wonderful goal, slipping past four defenders before driving past Joe Day.

The livewire midfielder scored a terrific second before half-time but the Exiles fought back for a dramatic 3-2 win.

Keilor-Dunn’s was the pick of 10 goals in a 5-5 draw with leaders Forest Green Rovers at Boundary Park. He received the ball deep, was put under no pressure and slammed in an unstoppable 30-yarder.

Voting is open on the EFL’s League Two twitter account until Monday with the winner announced next Friday.