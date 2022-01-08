TRAFFIC restrictions which were introduced in Magor in response to Covid-19 will be kept following a public consultation.

Monmouthshire council carried out a survey in November, asking if a traffic-free area in the village’s Square, which was introduced to help with social distancing and to support businesses to operate safely, should be made permanent.

In the survey, 77 per cent of 548 people who responded agreed the changes should be kept.

Suggestions were also made about how the Square could be improved, such as with more seating, more attractive planters, an all weather canopy and with new uses such as occasional food markets, antique markets and fairs.

There were also suggestions to review the parking arrangements in the Square to enable those with mobility issues to easily access the shops.

The main reason for objection, among those who did not support the current restrictions, was not being able to park close to the shops, particularly for people with mobility issues.

The majority, 57 per cent, of respondents said that they travel to the Square on foot compared to 36 per cent travelling by car.

Cllr Jane Pratt, the council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “As result of this feedback received, Monmouthshire County Council will keep the current arrangements in place and will be liaising separately with the businesses in the Square that have outside seating to discuss and renew licensing agreements.

“Longer-term, we will be working with a range of organisations to prepare different design options for the Square that will seek to accommodate many of the suggestions received through the consultation, while respecting the Square’s historic environment.”

Cllr Frances Taylor, ward member for Magor, said keeping a small area of the Square traffic free has served to support businesses to trade safely while managing Covid -19 risk.

“It has also crucially helped to create a vibrancy and energy in Magor Square and we have been fortunate to see community support for our new and existing shops and services,” Cllr Taylor said.

“I know the Square has been a lifeline for many people.

“I look forward to working together to consider how we can make best use of the space long term, whilst respecting the historic environment and bringing benefit for local people and our local businesses.”