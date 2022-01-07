IT seems that Newport has an air of luck about it at the moment as the city featured three out of the top four winners of the hospice St David's lottery are based there.

The lottery is held every week by the hospice and is an important means of raising funds.

There are several cash prizes - first place wins £1,000, second wins £500 and third wins £250.

Fourth place secures £50 and there are twenty other winners of £10 each.

This week, all of the top three are from Newport, with fourth place going to somebody in Pontypool.

A spokeswoman from St David's said: "Newport appears to be the luckiest place to live this week!

"Congratulations to the first winners of 2022 - may your good fortune continue all year.

"The real winners are our patients - your support helps us to provide vital care when, and where, they need it most, so thank you to everyone who plays every week."

St David's is the largest provider of hospice at home care in the UK, with the organisation caring for more than 3,200 patients and families every year.

The weekly lottery and seasonal bumper draws have raised as much as £368,000 for the hospice in the past, with £158,000 of that going directly towards patients and their families while the rest covered prizes and expenses.

To enter the draw, visit the St David's website here.

All entries cost £1.

The winning numbers this week

First place (£1,000) - 32944

Second Place (£500) - 00671

Third place (£250) - 101419

Fourth place (£50) - 33640

The other winning numbers (£10) are: