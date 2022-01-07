CROSS Keys and Bedwas will return to action in the WRU National Championship tomorrow afternoon despite the number of fans being limited to 50.

Earlier this week the Welsh Rugby Union gave clubs the green light to postpone fixtures without sanction, with games being pushed back to later in the campaign if there was a dispute between teams about playing.

However, Cross Keys and Bedwas head west this weekend after agreeing to take to the field following the scheduled break for the festive period.

Keys travel to the Gnoll to face Neath despite away supporters not being allowed through the turnstiles, with the hosts holding a ballot for their own regulars.

Morgan Stoddart’s side have not played since being edged out by Bargoed on December 11, a period of inactivity that shaped their decision to play.

“Shame we won’t have supporters but with having so long off it’s only right we try and play when possible,” said the head coach.

Bedwas also go on their travels for their first game since beating previously unbeaten Neath at Bridge Field, heading to Tata Steel.

“Tata Steel RFC have informed us that numbers attending will be closely monitored in line with current Welsh Government guidelines,” read a Bedwas statement.

“If more than 50 are in attendance then home supporters will be invited to watch from the clubhouse which overlooks the pitch.”

Leaders Bargoed, who have won five from five, and title rivals Pontypool are not in action because of coronavirus.

The Bulls had been meant to travel to Maesteg Quins while Pooler were scheduled to face Cardiff Met.