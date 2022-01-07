NONE of Wales’ 21 newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 were in the Gwent region, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
It is the second consecutive day that no new deaths were reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, with the total standing at 1,145.
The Wales total has risen to 6,626 after 21 new deaths were recorded in the latest 24-hour period.
A further 7,915 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Wales, including 1,228 in Gwent.
Of these, 440 were reported in Caerphilly, 376 in Newport, 200 in Torfaen and 106 in each of Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.
The latest seven-day infection rate in Wales, based on the seven days up to January 2, has risen to a new high of 2,324.6 cases per 100,000 of the population.
Blaenau Gwent currently has the highest seven-day rolling case rate in Wales at 3,084.7 cases per 100,000.
Elsewhere in Gwent, Torfaen’s rate is 2,663.9, Caerphilly’s is 2,506.7, Newport’s is 2,439.9 and Monmouthshire’s is 1,451.5 cases per 100,000.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
Blaenau Gwent: 106
Caerphilly: 440
Monmouthshire: 106
Newport: 376
Torfaen: 200
Anglesey: 173
Conwy: 280
Denbighshire: 209
Flintshire: 486
Gwynedd: 213
Wrexham: 427
Cardiff: 846
Vale of Glamorgan: 272
Bridgend: 381
Merthyr Tydfil: 162
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 605
Carmarthenshire: 368
Ceredigion: 25
Pembrokeshire: 102
Powys: 310
Neath Port Talbot: 329
Swansea: 600
Unknown location: 56
Resident Outside Wales: 839
