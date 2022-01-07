NONE of Wales’ 21 newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 were in the Gwent region, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

It is the second consecutive day that no new deaths were reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, with the total standing at 1,145.

The Wales total has risen to 6,626 after 21 new deaths were recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

A further 7,915 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Wales, including 1,228 in Gwent.

Of these, 440 were reported in Caerphilly, 376 in Newport, 200 in Torfaen and 106 in each of Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.

The latest seven-day infection rate in Wales, based on the seven days up to January 2, has risen to a new high of 2,324.6 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Blaenau Gwent currently has the highest seven-day rolling case rate in Wales at 3,084.7 cases per 100,000.

Elsewhere in Gwent, Torfaen’s rate is 2,663.9, Caerphilly’s is 2,506.7, Newport’s is 2,439.9 and Monmouthshire’s is 1,451.5 cases per 100,000.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

Blaenau Gwent: 106

Caerphilly: 440

Monmouthshire: 106

Newport: 376

Torfaen: 200

Anglesey: 173

Conwy: 280

Denbighshire: 209

Flintshire: 486

Gwynedd: 213

Wrexham: 427

Cardiff: 846

Vale of Glamorgan: 272

Bridgend: 381

Merthyr Tydfil: 162

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 605

Carmarthenshire: 368

Ceredigion: 25

Pembrokeshire: 102

Powys: 310

Neath Port Talbot: 329

Swansea: 600

Unknown location: 56

Resident Outside Wales: 839