NUMEROUS Covid temporary test facilities will be available across Gwent in the coming weeks.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has shared its Covid testing schedule for next week; people who are showing symptoms of Covid can book a tree test by calling 119.

Here’s where the temporary test facilities will be (and when) arranged alphabetically:

BLAENAU GWENT

Abertillery

  • Sports Centre, Alma Street: 9am-5pm today. Then 9am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday January 15 and 16.

Blaina

  • Car park, rear of High Street: 9am-5pm from tomorrow until Friday January 14.

Ebbw Vale

  • Car park, rear of Beaufort Theatre in Frost Road: 9am-5pm on Wednesday January 19 and Thursday January 20.

CAERPHILLY

Bargoed

  • Library car park in Hanbury Road: 9am-5pm until Thursday January 13.

Caerphilly

  • Leisure centre in Virginia Close: 9am-5pm from Friday January 14 to Thursday January 20.

Cherry Tree House

  • Overflow car park (NP19 4AA): 9am-5pm until Thursday January 20.

NEWPORT

Allt-yr-yn

  • Faulkner Road car park, 9.30am-5pm from until Thursday January 20.

Pill

  • Mill Parade car park, 9.30am-5pm until Thursday January 20.

TORFAEN

Cwmbran

  • Cwmbran Boating Lake overflow car park, Llanyravon: 9am-5pm until Thursday January 20.
  • Greenmeadow Community Farm on Greenforge Way: 9am-5pm until Thursday January 20.