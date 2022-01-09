NUMEROUS Covid temporary test facilities will be available across Gwent in the coming weeks.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has shared its Covid testing schedule for next week; people who are showing symptoms of Covid can book a tree test by calling 119.
Here’s where the temporary test facilities will be (and when) arranged alphabetically:
BLAENAU GWENT
Abertillery
- Sports Centre, Alma Street: 9am-5pm today. Then 9am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday January 15 and 16.
Blaina
- Car park, rear of High Street: 9am-5pm from tomorrow until Friday January 14.
Ebbw Vale
- Car park, rear of Beaufort Theatre in Frost Road: 9am-5pm on Wednesday January 19 and Thursday January 20.
CAERPHILLY
Bargoed
- Library car park in Hanbury Road: 9am-5pm until Thursday January 13.
Caerphilly
- Leisure centre in Virginia Close: 9am-5pm from Friday January 14 to Thursday January 20.
Cherry Tree House
- Overflow car park (NP19 4AA): 9am-5pm until Thursday January 20.
NEWPORT
Allt-yr-yn
- Faulkner Road car park, 9.30am-5pm from until Thursday January 20.
Pill
- Mill Parade car park, 9.30am-5pm until Thursday January 20.
TORFAEN
Cwmbran
- Cwmbran Boating Lake overflow car park, Llanyravon: 9am-5pm until Thursday January 20.
- Greenmeadow Community Farm on Greenforge Way: 9am-5pm until Thursday January 20.
