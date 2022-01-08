THE people who answer the 999 phone lines have to deal with a lot on a day to day basis.

Their entire jobs revolve around being the first port of call in dealing with what is normally the worst day in somebody else's life, getting the exact details of what is going on and sending help.

It's also an incredibly busy job, especially recently as 999 call outs have increased for this festive period compared to last year.

The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.

They should not have their time that could be spent dealing with genuine emergencies wasted dealing with people who are calling about a non-urgent situation.

However, some people don't seem to realise this and the Welsh Ambulance Service have revealed some of the most innapropriate calls to 999 in the past year.

One caller rang 999 becuase they felt ill after eating a cheese and tomato sandwich and noticed the tomatoes used were a bit mouldy, while another simply called to check what medication they needed to be taking.

Two people called because they had issues with a plaster cast, one was because the cast had come apart and another because they had got it a bit wet.

One person rang because their mum had diarrhoea, another called in a panic after a paper cut and one more wanted a lift from an ambulance after they thought an earring fell into their ear.

Chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service Jason Killens said: "Our ambulance service exists to help people who are seriously ill or injured, or where there is an immediate threat to their life.

"That’s people who’ve stopped breathing, people with chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking, severe allergic reactions, catastrophic bleeding or someone who is having a stroke.

"People with something stuck in their ear still have a clinical need, but calling 999 for that is ill-judged when there are so many other ways to access more appropriate help.

"Non-essential calls represent nearly a quarter of our total 999 calls, and time spent dealing with these could be time spent helping someone in a life or death situation."

READ MORE:

Out of 470,653 incidents reported between between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, there were 101,405 calls that were non-urgent and non-essential.

Those calls make up 22 per cent of 999 calls.

Director of operations Lee Brooks said: "Winter is traditionally our busiest period, and we also have a global pandemic to contend with.

"It’s easy to make fun of the people who call 999 foolishly, but actually, these people do have a legitimate clinical need – they just don’t know where to turn for it.

"We’re asking the public to educate themselves on the NHS services available in their area, of which there are many.

"The symptom checkers on the NHS 111 Wales website are a good place to start for advice and information, or you could phone 111 to speak to a nurse or health information advisor.

"Also think about your local pharmacist, dentist and optician, as well as your minor injuries unit and GP.

"Also ensure you have a well-stocked medicine cabinet for things which can be treated at home, like coughs and colds, sore throats and grazed knees.

"Every single one of us has a responsibility to use NHS services wisely and protect them for those who need them most.

"Help us to help you, and think twice before you call 999."

The most inappropriate 999 calls in full

Call 1

Caller: Basically, I had a piercing a few weeks ago in my ear. Everything’s been fine but last night I woke up and the piercing had gone. I can’t find the piercing and it feels like it might be in my ear drum.

Operator: Right, OK.

Caller: Normally I would go to A&E myself but I don’t actually have any money. A lift to A&E would be amazing.



Call 2

Caller: My neighbour came here and she gave me a sandwich, cheese and tomato. Anyway, I feel quite sick now. I looked at the tomatoes and there’s mildew on them.

Operator: OK, is that why you’re requiring an ambulance?



Call 3

Caller: I was mucking about with my plaster cast and it’s coming apart. I don’t know whether to get a taxi or an ambulance.

Operator: From the information you’ve given, you require a more detailed assessment by a nurse. An ambulance will not be sent at this time.

Caller: Oh, you’re joking. Are you being serious?

Operator: We’re extremely busy at the moment.

Caller: I’ll get a taxi.



Call 4

Caller: I cut my arm, my arm’s cut.

Operator: How did you do that?

Caller: I sliced it on a piece of paper.

Operator: When did this happen?

Caller: About half an hour ago.

Operator: Is there any serious bleeding?

Caller: No.



Call 5

Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.

Caller: Basically, my mum drank apple vinegar but mixed it with water and lemon. Now she has diarrhoea.



Call 6

Caller: Oh, hi there. Basically, I’ve got my hand in a cast. It’s been in there for three weeks and I’ve got it wet.

Operator: OK.

Caller: It’s not an actual emergency, I just need to get to hospital.



Call 7

Caller: What it is, right, I’ve got different medication and I don’t know whether I can take these or not now.

Operator: What’s your telephone number?

Caller: I don’t want an ambulance, I just don’t know if I can take my meds or not.

