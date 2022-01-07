FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford believes that the peak of the omicron wave in Wales could be reached within the next 10-15 days.

Speaking at a press conference this lunchtime, Mr Drakeford said: “I was last here just before Christmas and since then the public health situation in Wales has changed dramatically. At that time the omicron variant was still an approaching storm coming towards us on the horizon. Today, that storm is here.

“Omicron is now the dominant form in Wales and cases are rising rapidly every day. The omicron wave is expected to peak around mid-January and the current case rate is following the prediction closely.

“It is set to decline rapidly after the peak. We expect to see the peak in around 10 days.” The prediction also showed that the cases would decline rapidly following the peak.

He also spoke how the cases of omicron fared to the alpha and delta variants, showing how much more rapidly the spread of omicron is compared to its predecessors.

He also spoke about the cases being highest among those aged 20-39 and that the older age groups are seeing an increase in cases and that across Wales, 994 people are in hospital with covid-19. “That is a 43 per cent increase in a single week and the highest we have seen in Welsh hospitals since March last year,” said Mr Drakeford.

Around 40 people in hospital are receiving critical care and Mr Drakeford said that most of these have not been vaccinated.

The virus, according to Mr Drakeford, has seen around 8.3 per cent of staff absences across the NHS in Wales due to illness and isolation, but is as high as 16 per cent in some parts.

Mr Drakeford was heavily critical of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the UK Government during the conference. When asked about comments made by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons about Wales’ restrictions, he called the Prime Minister ‘a distant commentator’. He said: “I’m sure the Prime Minister is not familiar with the rules here in Wales and he was making a political point. I don’t think we should attach too much weight to that.

“I place more reliance of the views of people here in Wales rather than some distant commentator.”

When asked why Wales is still following restrictions when neighbouring countries like England are not. He responded: “The outlier here is not Wales. Wales is taking action, as is Scotland and Northern Ireland and as are countries right across Europe and the globe.

“The one country that stands out as not taking action is England. So, the question is not why is Wales not following England, the real question is why England is such a global outlier in the way governments elsewhere are protecting their populations from coronavirus.

“Here in Wales, we have a government that is capable of acting and determined to act when that is necessary to protect our population and in England, we have a government that is paralysed and politically incapable of acting.”

He also praised the Welsh Rugby Union for their response to the pandemic on a whole – saying it was their decision to postpone the Wales v Scotland Six Nations match in 2020 before the Welsh Government were going to act and about how it was their idea to put the Principality Stadium forward as a nightingale hospital.

He also praised the way they held the Autumn Internationals with a crowd and said that he understands why they are looking to hold the Six Nations home games in England while there is a ban on crowds in Wales as “they are a business and are bound to look at all the opportunities that are available to them. Whether they choose to go ahead and play elsewhere with the risks it may bring while we are still in the eye of the storm, that is another question.”

What are the rules at the moment?

People must wear masks indoors including in hospitality.

Rule of six: No more than six people to gather at tables etc.

Nightclubs are to remain closed.

No crowds at professional sporting events.

Up to 30 people allowed to gather at indoor events

Up to 50 people allowed to gather at outdoor events – this includes grassroots sports.

If a lateral flow test shows as positive, you do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test but must isolate immediately.

Isolation can end after seven days providing a lateral flow test on day six and on day seven both show negative results.

There will be another review of the situation in Wales next week.