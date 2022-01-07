A ONE-punch killer has been jailed for five years today (Friday, January 4) for attacking an innocent man at a seaside resort.



Christopher George, 27, was "looking for a fight" on a boozy night out when he came across Carl Chinnock, 50, in a car park.



Victim Mr Chinnock had been helping his friend across the parking lot - when George delivered a fatal blow to the side of his head.



A court heard the "unprovoked attack" took place in the seaside town of Porthcawl, South Wales, in June last year.



Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett said unsuspecting Mr Chinnock died from his injuries two days after the punch.



He said: "Christopher George simply wanted a fight that night.



"He wanted to show off to his friends and have a bit of sport with Mr Chinnock who he knew was not really interested in having a fight with him.



"It was not a fight between two consenting men but a cowardly attack on an older man by a fitter and younger man.



"Mr Chinnock did not have the chance to defend himself."

Cardiff Crown Court heard George had been drinking and taking drugs with friends before the attack.



Mr Chinnock had been trying to help a drunk friend across a car park when George and his friends approached.



Mr Bennett said: "Christopher George simply walked straight up to him and punched him in the side of the head, that is not a case of self defence.



"As a result of that single blow, Mr Chinnock fell to the ground, hitting his head forcefully to the ground itself."



After the attack George got into a taxi and left the scene while one of his friends stayed behind and tried to resuscitate Mr Chinnock.



George handed himself into police five days later claiming he had been intervening in an argument and punched Mr Chinnock in self defence.



He told police in interview that he had been drinking up to eight pints on the night of the attack.



George, of Pyle, Bridgend, denied manslaughter but was found guilty after a trial.



In a victim impact statement, Mr Chinnock's sister Tracy Rees said she was at her brother's side when his life support was turned off.



She said: "I held my brother's hand as he passed away. This memory keeps coming back to me when I least expect it."



The court heard parents Geoff and Daphne have also struggled to come to terms with the death of their son.



Tracy added: "Carl's death has left a massive void in my life and my parents and wider family members. He will always be missed and our lives will never be the same again."



Judge Michael Fitton QC said: "I regard his death as an entirely unnecessary, pointless, as well as tragic event and loss."



He jailed George for five years.



