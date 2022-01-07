NEWPORT County AFC supporters are currently locked out of Rodney Parade but the club are offering free coach travel to fans for the long trip to Scunthorpe this month.
The Exiles host Salford and Harrogate behind closed doors in Newport before heading to Glanford Park on Saturday, January 22 in League Two (kick-off 3pm).
County were backed by a loud 722-strong contingent at Walsall on New Year's Day and are bidding to entice a big following to Lincolnshire.
The club are offering to cover the cost of making the 420-mile round trip to Scunthorpe.
"During a period when Covid related restrictions have made attendance at football matches difficult, the club has been very appreciative of the excellent support we have received from our fans," read a club statement.
"As a thank you for this continued loyalty the club is offering free coach travel to supporters attending our game with Scunthorpe United. We hope as many Exiles as possible can attend."
To book coach travel contact r.herrin50@gmail.com for the official supporters club and andrewpower559@btinternet.com for independent travel or visit the club shop at the Kingsway Shopping Centre.
