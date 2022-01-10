THE Newport man behind a charity which helps disabled people in Kenya says the project is making a real difference to people's lives there.

Trevor Palmer set up ResponsABLE Assistance in 2004 to support people with disabilities in poorer parts of the world that had been affected by disaster situations.

After supporting earthquake victims in Haiti and Nepal, the not-for-profit organisation formed links with the Kibwezi region of Kenya, a remote and rural area where there is little in the way of support or employment opportunities for disabled people.

The charity's Fursa scheme (meaning 'opportunity' in local language Swahili) works in partnerships with Kenyan disabled people's organisations, helping groups of people in Kibwezi overcome these barriers and set up their own sustainable business enterprises.

Now in its fourth year, the scheme is expanding and, with fresh financial backing from the Welsh Government's Wales for Africa programme, will provide dozens of disabled people in this Kenyan region with more tools and support to build a stable future for themselves.

Solar power facilities will be a vital tool in areas of Kibwezi where there is no access to the power grid, and better soil management equipment will help members of Fursa grow their crops without the need for potentially harmful pesticides.

“The therapeutic, financial and community benefits that enterprise can provide to people with disabilities and their families is priceless," said Mr Palmer.

"Remember that no welfare as we know it exists for disabled people in rural Kenya - so our partnering with local disabled people's organisations is enabling disabled peoples perspectives on independence, opportunities and survival to be prioritised.”

In 2020, ResponsABLE Assistance also arranged for emergency supplies, such as PPE and soap, to be sent to Kibwezi, so that local communities could protect themselves from coronavirus.

You can find out more about ResponsABLE Assistance and support its current projects online at www.responsableassistance.org/donations