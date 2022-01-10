VEGANUARY is back for its ninth year, encouraging people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

The annual movement challenges people to go vegan throughout January, with more than half a million people from more than 200 parts of the world getting involved last year.

Launched in 2014, Veganuary has grown over the years with people getting involved for many reasons including: health, dietary needs, environment, and for animals.

We asked our readers on Facebook where they thought the best places for vegan food were in Newport - here’s what they suggested...

The Pot Café

The Pot Café is an established independent food venue based in Newport Arcade, offering meat and meat-free dishes. A few people recommended checking the café out, including Julie Hodges, who said it offers “lots of fantastic vegan and vegetarian food”.

The Pot Café has dairy-free milk for those wanting a cuppa and has an array of vegan items on the menu including breakfasts, plant-based burgers, cakes, curries and more. Check them out here.

Le Pub

This list wouldn’t be complete without Le Pub, based in High Street, being mentioned. Along with being a popular pub with live music (when restrictions allow) their menu is all vegan, including their beers, and Steph Jordan praised their “great atmosphere”.

Helen Crimmins said: “Loads of choices [for vegan food in Newport] - my favourite is Le Pub.”

You can check out what’s on the menu here.

The Green Kitchen

The Green Kitchen, a boutique plant-based bakery and takeaway based in Cromwell Road, also earned praise. Blodwyn Myfanwy described its mushroom pies as “delicious”, with Helen Crimmins adding: “For take-out I love The Green Kitchen on Cromwell Road.”

You can see their menu here or follow them on social media @tgkthegreenkitchen.

Curry on the Curve

Curry on the Curve, in Clarence Place, is a double whammy for anyone looking to lose weight in 2022 or those trying out Veganuary. Rachel Singh said they offer “loads of vegan dishes” with Amey May describing their vegan options as “great”.

Curry on the Curve has meat, and meat-free dishes, with all food cooked inhouse using local produce when possible. It aims to offer health Indian dining, with no added artificial colours, flavours, preservatives, or additives. Find out more here.

Drago Lounge

Drago Lounge, based in Friars Walk’s Usk Plaza, is not exclusively vegan, but also proved popular. Kayleigh Kehoe said they have an “awesome vegan menu” while Vicky Burns recommended Drago Lounge “for variety” of vegan options.

Drago Lounge offers dining-in and take-away; its menu is available online, and includes an allergen filter - check it out here.

Other suggestions included:

The Secret Garden Café, on Charles Street, which is rated #5 out of 256 Newport restaurants on TripAdvisor*.

Wagamama, in Usk Plaza, Friars Walk, which offers an array of vegan and non-vegan dishes and is rated #19 of 256 Restaurants in Newport on TripAdvisor*.

The Queen Inn, further afield in Cwmbran (Upper Cwmbran Road) is offering a 100 per cent vegan menu throughout January. It’s rated #7 of 72 restaurants in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor*.

(*At the time of publication)