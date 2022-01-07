SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it is not treating a vehicle fire in Newport as suspicious.

Firefighters were called out to Wyndham Street, in the Shaftesbury area of the city, on the evening of New Year's Eve, following reports that a vehicle was ablaze.

That callout was received at 9.11pm on December 31, and a fire crew from Malpas Fire Station was sent to the scene, where firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was declared over by 9.33pm that same evening.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service confirmed to the Argus that the incident was deemed as an accidental fire.