A MONMOUTHSHIRE village has been hit by two acts of “shameful vandalism” after its playground was damaged by fire and a flowerbed was deliberately driven over.

The fire, which was started inside the tunnel-train at Rogiet play area, has caused damage to the equipment, and remains covered in ash.

The tunnel-train in Rogiet playpark was damaged by fire earlier this week. (Picture: Rogiet Community Council)

On Thursday January 6, a recently planted flowerbed in the middle of a roundabout on Station Road, was flattened after a vehicle intentionally drove through the area.

Both incidents have now been reported to Gwent Police.

A vehicle has also been driven through a recently planted flowerbed in the village. (Picture: Rogiet Community Council)

Catherine Baker from Rogiet Community Council said it is a minority who are spoiling the hard work of the community.

“The play equipment isn’t cheap,” she told the Argus.

“We’ll need to take a closer look at the damage, but we might have to look at replacing some of the sections.

“And with the flowerbed, it’s been a matter of weeks since our local wilding group re-planted that - it’s shameful vandalism.

“We’re doing a lot of great community work in Rogiet and it’s frustrating when we see things like this happening.”

Ms Baker added that the village has seen a rise in problems with off-road bikes recently.

“We’re having some trouble with off-road vehicles at the moment, particularly on our playing fields.

“In fact, an off-road biker drove at me on the play area a few weeks back.

“We’re hoping to get some sort of CCTV installed now for the playing field, which will hopefully help.”