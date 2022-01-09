A MONMOUTHSHIRE village has been hit by two acts of “shameful vandalism” after its playground was damaged by fire and a flowerbed was deliberately driven over.
The fire, which was started inside the tunnel-train at Rogiet play area, has caused damage to the equipment, and remains covered in ash.
On Thursday January 6, a recently planted flowerbed in the middle of a roundabout on Station Road, was flattened after a vehicle intentionally drove through the area.
Both incidents have now been reported to Gwent Police.
Catherine Baker from Rogiet Community Council said it is a minority who are spoiling the hard work of the community.
“The play equipment isn’t cheap,” she told the Argus.
“We’ll need to take a closer look at the damage, but we might have to look at replacing some of the sections.
“And with the flowerbed, it’s been a matter of weeks since our local wilding group re-planted that - it’s shameful vandalism.
“We’re doing a lot of great community work in Rogiet and it’s frustrating when we see things like this happening.”
Ms Baker added that the village has seen a rise in problems with off-road bikes recently.
“We’re having some trouble with off-road vehicles at the moment, particularly on our playing fields.
“In fact, an off-road biker drove at me on the play area a few weeks back.
“We’re hoping to get some sort of CCTV installed now for the playing field, which will hopefully help.”
