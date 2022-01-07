A NEWPORT dealer who thought he was “untouchable” and spent his drug money on four Rolex watches and gold jewellery worth more than £20,000 has been jailed.

Mark Wainfur, 33, was sentenced to 12 years for conspiring to supply more than 20kg of cocaine and heroin.

Wainfur, of Motherwell Court, was caught by Gwent Police officers using the encrypted mobile platform EncroChat.

Between April and June 2020, he used the platform to supply 15.5kg of cocaine and 5kg of diamorphine (heroin), prosecutor Roger Griffiths told Cardiff Crown Court.

On the platform, Wainfur posted a picture of half a kilogram of cocaine on May 11, 2020, and later posted a photograph of £9,500 in cash, Mr Griffiths said.

Mark Wainfur posted a boastful picture of £9,500 in cash to the encrypted mobile platform EncroChat. Picture: Gwent Police.

Officers using the platform identified Wainfur using pictures and phone conversations, and was arrested on September 15, 2021.

He has 62 convictions from 25 court appearances, with his first drugs offences dating back to 2004. Wainfur was the subject of a serious crime prevention order at the time of his offending, Mr Griffiths told the court.

In mitigation, Gareth Williams, said: “Even if he deals in kilogram levels of cocaine, there are those who are above him in the conspiracy.

“He is someone who has made mistakes in his life and he will now face a very severe penalty for continuing with his offending behaviour.”

A picture of half a kilogram of cocaine Mark Wainfur uploaded to the encrypted mobile platform EncroChat. Picture: Gwent Police.

Mr Williams added that the defendant had a three-year-old son and that he was “remorseful” that his actions would impact on his partner and their child.

“You have a young family. The fact that you will be separated from your family for many years is entirely your own doing,” Judge Timothy Petts said.

Judge Petts sentenced Wainfur to 12 years for each offence, running concurrently. An order for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was made.

“The officers involved in the prosecution of this case are to be commended,” Judge Petts added.

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew, the senior investigating officer, said: “Mark Wainfur is an established and prolific drug supplier who thought he was untouchable.

“He profited from an illegal trade that often leads to other forms of criminal activity and can cause harm and misery within our communities.

“By using an encrypted mobile communications network to conduct his criminal enterprises, he trafficked more than 20 kilograms of cocaine and heroin into Gwent and laundering significant quantities of cash to buy jewellery worth in excess of £200,000.

“A dedicated team of detectives at Gwent Police has focused on pursuing individuals, like Wainfur, who have used bespoke encrypted mobile devices to conduct their illegal activities at the highest level of serious and organised crime.

“Their work, as part of Operation Venetic, has helped to identify criminals – such as this defendant – who believed that they were operating under the radar in our communities.

“This significant sentence has not only taken a career criminal off the streets for a substantial period of time but also highlights our commitment to disrupting serious and organised crime groups in our force area and beyond.”