While the idea of working from home was initially an appealing one, for many the novelty has begun to wear off.

A study by the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) has revealed one in three respondents complained that their employers had failed to equip them to work effectively from home.

It also reported one in five of the 1,000 workers surveyed said their health had suffered in 2021 as a result of the changed working arrangements caused by the pandemic.

You should work from home if you can. — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 13, 2021

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested he is set to stick with Plan B measures in England amid increasing numbers of Covid cases.

These restrictions include telling people to work from home if they can, meaning if you work behind a desk, the likelihood is you will be doing so from home for the time being.

With this in mind, we’ve looked around for the items which could put the shine back on home working and perhaps even have you arrive at your desk with a smile on your face.

Create the perfect work-from-home set up

Ergonomic furniture

Something that will literally make home working a real pain is having the wrong furniture leading to backache, RSI and other physical ailments.

Here are some ways to make sure your workstation doesn’t do you damage.

The Hima Lifter laptop stand is available via Wayfair. Picture: Wayfair

Working from a laptop for extended periods will wreak havoc on your spine so using a stand is a must.

This Hima Lifter laptop stand, made in Finland, means you combine comfort with style and you can use it from a seated or standing position.

Get yours for £136.99, down from £145.99, via Wayfair.

The Hanlin Wood Framed Kneeling Chair is available via Furniture At Work. Picture: Furniture At Work

The Hanlin Wood Framed Kneeling Chair naturally promotes correct sitting position and offers angle and height adjustment for maximum comfort.

Get yours for £132 via Furniture At Work.

The Hopkins Compact Desk is available via MADE. Picture: MADE

Having a proper desk, rather than sitting at the dining table or being propped up on the sofa, is also a good idea.

If you're short on space, keep it simple with the Hopkins Compact Desk. With clean lines, sleek design it offers plenty of space to work and a couple of drawers to hide away any clutter.

Now £109, reduced from £159, via MADE.

Good lighting

Poor lighting will not only strain your eyes, but it can also make you feel tired and impact productivity too. Tackle this by letting in as much natural light to your space as you can and, for task lighting, invest in a desk lamp.

The Imogen Phone Charging Desk Lamp is available via Dunelm. Picture: Dunelm

The Imogen Phone Charging Desk Lamp not only looks good and illuminates your space, but features a wireless charging base, compatible with Qi-enabled smartphones. You'll never forget where you put your mobile again.

It's now £36, down from £45, via Dunelm.

Storage

With many people thrown into home working, proper organisation of your space could have been forgotten, but working in chaos makes every task that little more difficult. Setting up a decent storage system will do wonders for your output and your mood.

If you find yourself surrounded by paperwork, books, stationery, or anything else associated with the job, The Range's 3-Tier Bookcase in white could be the answer to your troubles.

With shelves, a draw and a cupboard, it offers flexible storage for whatever you're filing away.

It costs £44.99 via The Range.

If you’re looking to tidy up while keeping things to hand, the Bamboo Desktop Organiser, also from The Range, is just the job. With two drawers and seven compartments, this rack has ample space for your office supplies and accessories.

Get yours for £22.49, reduced from £25.99 via The Range.

Tech

There’s plenty of tech out there designed to make the job easier so if your electrical equipment looks like something from the dark ages, maybe an upgrade is in order?

The Acer Swift Laptop in Silver is available via ao.com. Picture: ao.com

Acer Swift Laptop in Silver has a full HD screen for a stunning, clear picture and the 256GB SSD offers plenty of storage and super-fast loading.

It's now £379, down from £429, via ao.com.

Streamline your desk by doing away with messy cables with the Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 Keyboard and Mouse.

The set costs £34.97 via Laptops Direct.

Décor

One of the big bonuses of working from home is you can design your workspace exactly to your taste. Putting a little thought into the décor could mean you actually look forward to the start of the working day.

Brightening up your workspace doesn’t have to mean a complete renovation either, adding some plants, attractive artwork, soft furnishings or even a special coaster for your cuppa, could help promote positive vibes.

Succulents in Hexagonal Planter is available via Matalan. Picture: Matalan

Take the maintenance out of your greenery with this succulent in Hexagonal Planter. Nicely compact to sit at your desk and, with artificial plants, you never need to remember when to water.

Get yours for £18 via Matalan.

The Burley Wool Throw in Dark Mustard is available via MADE. Picture: MADE

Stay cosy without hammering the central heating by keeping a blanket to hand.

The Burley Wool Throw in Dark Mustard will look chic thrown over the back of your office chair or around your shoulders during the cooler months.

Now £35, down from £45, via MADE.

As a finishing flourish to your upgraded workspace, choose an eye-catching spot to place your beverage. You can even choose which letter you would like on Anthropologie's Colourblocked Monogram Coasters.

Get yours for £12 via Anthropologie.