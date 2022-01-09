TWO police drivers were caught on camera in a "drag race" side-by-side in their powerful patrol cars on a suburban road.

The pair are being investigated after two marked police cars were seen lining up before racing off together on both sides of the road.

Householder Ben Phillips caught the pair on a 47-second CCTV clip from his home security camera - and was shocked at the apparent road race.

Mr Phillips, 28, captured the moment when one police car reverses to line up next to the other "like the drag race in the movie Grease."

Then it shows the two cars apparently revving up next to each other - before then "taking off" at speed at the same time.

Mr Phillips said the officers were "drag racing in a built-up, 30mph area" at the Mount Estate in the town of Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

He said: "They had been called to an incident on the estate, before reversing out side-by-side. They spoke for 15 seconds then took off side-by-side.

"It's a 30mph area, with lots of children around."

Mr Phillips captured the incident through CCTV footage from his first floor flat, just before 4pm in broad daylight.

He said the cars then pulled over - and he went down to the street to challenge the officers about their behaviour.

He said: "I went down and said to a sergeant: 'It's one law for you, one law for everyone else'.

"It's not right to do that. It should be investigated."

Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a complaint after officers attended an incident on the Mount Estate, Milford Haven at around 3.45pm on December 31.

A force spokesman said: "We have been in liaison with the parties involved and this matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department for their consideration."