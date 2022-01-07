Labour MP Jack Dromey has died suddenly in his flat in Erdington, Birmingham, on Friday, January 7, his family has confirmed.

The Shadow Minister for Immigration, 73, was married to the party grandee Harriet Harman, was understood to have died from natural causes.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey’s family by the Labour Party said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

Jack Dromey who has died suddenly in his flat in Birmingham on Friday, the shadow minister's family said. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

Before Mr Dromey became an MP, he was Deputy General Secretary of the Transport and General Workers Union and an influential Labour activist and figure.

He is remembered for battling against the Militant faction within Labour during the 1980s.

Colleagues have already begun to pay tribute to the popular former MP.

Labour Leader pays tribute to Labour MP Jack Dromey

Deeply sad news. My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack. pic.twitter.com/pbdvQnSLZI — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 7, 2022

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Jack Dromey as an MP who “lived his commitment to social justice every day”.

Sir Keir said: “The proud son of Irish parents, Jack Dromey dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement, becoming deputy general secretary of the UK’s largest trade union and then a Labour MP.

“From supporting the strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory, when he met Harriet, through to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day.



“Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.

“My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack.”

The former House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said that MPs are in “disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died”.

In a statement, Sir Lindsay said: “We are all in disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died, this is another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year.

“I have known Jack since the mid-1980s when we fought to save the Royal Ordnance Factory in Chorley, he was national officer for the Transport and General Workers’ Union, and I was chair of economic development at Chorley Council.

“He was a great guy, down to earth, always positive and always looking to support and save jobs.

“At his heart he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, so all our thoughts go to Harriet and the rest of the family at this very sad time.”