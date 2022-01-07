A DISPERSAL order covering the centre of Cwmbran will be in place until the early hours of Sunday morning following reports of anti-social behaviour in the town.

The order came into effect at 4pm on Friday 7 January and will remain in effect until Sunday 9 January at 2am.

It covers Cwmbran town centre, bordered by Tudor Road, Greenforge Way, Springvale Way, Maendy Way, Caradoc Road, Edlogan Way, and the railway.

The order gives officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

South Wales Argus: The area covered by the dispersal order (Credit: Google maps/Gwent Police)The area covered by the dispersal order (Credit: Google maps/Gwent Police)

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Inspector Aled George said: "Protecting communities and tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for Gwent Police.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we'll continue to take action against anyone causing disorder and harm in our communities. We ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.”