Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Ariella Ridler was born three weeks early on November 15, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Rhian Hillier and Scott Ridler, of Newport, and siblings are Hollie Rose Hillier (six) and Jacob Ridler (nine).

Millie Welsher was born on November 11, 2021, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 3oz. Her parents are Kyle Welsher and Emily Naylon, of Newport, andher big brother is Olly Welsher (two).

Lottie Rees arrived on August 31, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Her parents are Katie Martin and Taylor Rees, of Newport, and her siblings are Lexton, Bonnie-leigh and Taylun. Lottie had to spend a few days in ICU following her birth due to sepsis and conjunctivitis in both eyes.

Evan Thomas Cottrell was born on November 29, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13.5oz. He is the first child of Hannah-leigh Collins and Kallum Cottrell, of Newport.

Charlotte-Rose Field was born on July 30, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her mum is Sophie Field, of Newport.

Kaya Mae Reynolds was born on November 20, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 9oz. Her parents are Paige Reynolds and Ryan Evans, of Newport and her siblings are Kenzie, Kiara, Kai and Kennedy.