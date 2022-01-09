A CAERPHILLY man has been fined after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer - but has avoided jail time.
Jenson Thomas Bray was last week convicted of the assault, by beating, of an emergency worker.
The 21-year-old, of Ceiriog Drive, Caerphilly, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court in relation to the incident, which took place on August 29 2021.
Bray pleaded guilty to assaulting Neal McWilliams, a police constable who was at the time, acting “in the exercise of his functions as such a worker.”
He was found to have acted in a manner contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988, and section 1 of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.
When being handed his sentence, Bray was informed that the offence was aggravated by the fact that it was committed against an emergency services worker, who was actively working at the time.
However, his guilty plea was also taken into account.
He was fined £625 for his actions.
The court also ordered Bray to pay a £63 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.
